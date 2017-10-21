MP: Ilham Aliyev’s invitation to D-8 summit – clear example of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood

2017-10-21 17:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The invitation for Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to participate in the summit of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) in Istanbul as a special guest speaks about the president’s growing authority in the region and the Islamic world, Tahir Mirkishili, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, told Trend Oct. 21.

Mirkishili noted that this is also a good example of the Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood.

“The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation includes Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt and Nigeria. Two members of the organization, Turkey and Indonesia, are also members of the G-20. The trade turnover between the member countries exceeds $100 billion,” noted the MP.

“At the G-20 summit held in Antalya in November 2015, the Turkish president also invited the Azerbaijani president,” said Mirkishili.

The implementation of global projects initiated by Azerbaijan, the organization of dialogue among civilizations, and the fight against Islamophobia strengthen the country’s role on international cooperation platforms, according to him.

“This, on one hand, increases the authority of Azerbaijan on the international arena, and on the other hand, creates opportunities for the formation of new forms of regional cooperation,” added Mirkishili.

It should be reminded that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, participated in the D-8 summit held in Istanbul on Oct. 20 as a special guest.