Landslide in Malaysia kills 3, 11 others remain under rubble

2017-10-21 19:11 | www.trend.az | 0

At least three people were killed and 11 others remain under the rubble as a result of a landslide in Tanjung Bungah settlement in the Malaysian state of Penang, Soutnik reported citing local media.

The rescue service officers are now scouring the territory of 160,000 square feet, searching for other victims, the news outlet said.

The incident has triggered public outrage as local citizens have repeatedly called on the Penang state local government to stop the over-development of hillsides. Tanjung Bungah Residents Association has submitted petitions to the local government on numerous occasions, asking to halt this activity as it provoked flash floods in the state. However, the problems were ignored by the local authorities.