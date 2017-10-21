EU supporting JCPOA for a missile deal with Iran

2017-10-21 20:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, October 21

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

In recent weeks around US President Donald Trump’s announcement of his new policy on Iran, European leaders have been talking up the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, which freed Iran of nuclear-related sanctions.

On October 13, Trump announced at the White House that his administration would declare Iran in violation of the agreement, but stopped short of exiting the nuclear pact altogether. Under law, the US president must periodically recertify that Iran is in compliance with the deal, else Congress would have a way to impose new sanctions on Iran.

However, member states of the European Union have been criticizing Trump for his new approach, stressing that they will stick to the deal.

“We fully stay committed to the complete implementation by all sides of the Iranian nuclear deal. We see this as a key security interest for the European Union and the region,” said EU’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini October 19, as the bloc issued a statement reiterating its support for the deal.

In such circumstances, it seems that the Old Continent’s policy to yield its weight behind JCPOA stems from their hope for a new deal with Iran on its missile program, which has been the source of much concern to the West, a US-based Iran affairs experts believes.

“Despite the perception in Tehran that the nuclear deal is driving a wedge between the EU and Washington, it is not. By being strict on the deal, Washington doesn’t mean to pull out of it, but is seeking to ratchet up pressure on the EU to take a harsher stance on Iran’s missile program. The EU has signaled that it is not reluctant to work on that as evidenced by increasing missile comments made by European leaders,” Ali Kushki told Trend October 21.

“So, by remaining in the deal the EU is encouraging Tehran to look at the body as a trusted partner for a second deal, most probably the missile program, and at the same time, is implicitly in the same camp Washington wants it to be.”

During his speech at the White House, Trump in particular pinpointed Iran’s Revolution Guards as a key site Washington will be encompassing with sanctions, especially over its missile program.

In response, the Guards issued a statement announcing that Iran will continue boosting its missile capabilities.

Having said that, Kushki noted, one has to wait and see what practical measures the EU takes if the Congress decertifies the nuclear pact, as well. “The bloc’s authentic commitment is verified only if it shields European companies which have entered into business with Iran against the extraterritorial provisions of certain US legislation.”