Five PKK terrorists killed in southeast Turkey

2017-10-22 04:35 | www.trend.az

Five PKK terrorists were killed in southeastern Turkey, the provincial governor's office said on late Saturday, Anadolu reported.

According to a statement from the Hakkari Governor's Office, Turkish air operation on Saturday killed five terrorists near Catalca village of Semdinli district after the drones located the terrorists in the rural area.

A Judicial investigation is underway regarding the issue, it added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.

Turkey also suffered from a number of attacks by Daesh, including the Ankara train station bombing in October 2015 that killed more than 100 people.