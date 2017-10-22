Six killed in road accident in northern Morocco

A total of six people were killed and 16 others injured on Saturday in a road accident near Morocco's northern city of Assilah, Xinhua reported.

The accident took place when a van carrying 22 people collided with an oil truck, Hespress.com news site said.

The accident was caused by excessive speed, according to the report.

A total of 3,593 people were killed in road accidents in Morocco in 2016, a slight increase from the year before, according to Moroccan Transport Ministry.

Morocco has adopted a new strategy lasting from 2015 to 2025, vowing to reduce casualties of road accidents by 50 percent.