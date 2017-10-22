Iran Railways offers huge discount on freight transport

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Islamic Republic of Iran Railways has decided to offer freight transportation discounts of up to 50 percent to exporters of goods.

Hossein Ashouri, a senior official with Iran Railways, has said the share of railways in export of goods increased by 12 percent over the last year, public broadcaster reported.

Saying that transporting goods by rail is more economical and safe, he added that the decision to offer discounts has encouraged the exporters to use railways in goods exports.

Over the first half of the current fiscal year (started March 21), the country’s trade by rail with Pakistan and Turkey increased by 150 percent and 90 percent.

In the meantime, Iran exported about six million tons of goods by rail.

However, the railways’ share in transportation of goods from the country’s ports is less than 10 percent, Ashouri said.

Iranian transportation ministry is planning to increase the share of railways in the transportation of goods from ports to 45 percent.