Iranian girl becomes next victim of Blue Whale “killer game”

2017-10-22 12:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

An Iranian young girl supposedly has committed suicide after playing Blue Whale Challenge, an online dare game that has been linked to several teen deaths across the world.

Two girls in Iranian Esfahan city, who were affected by Blue Whale online game, committed suicide yesterday, General Mehdi Masoom Beigi, the police chief of Esfahan provide, said Oct. 22.

They threw themselves down from top of a bridge in the city, Masoom Beigi said, Tasnim news agency reported.

One of the girls passed away due to injuries and the other one was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures, the police commander added.

He further said that police is investigating the case.

Earlier the Islamic Republic’s ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said that the game is inspired by “satanic ideas” and his ministry will try to prevent its penetration to Iran in order to protect the country’s youth.