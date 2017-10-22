Iran’s intelligence forces seize illegal weapons cargo

2017-10-22 14:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s intelligence forces seized a cargo of illegal weapons and ammunition in eastern regions of the country, Islamic Republic’s Intelligence Ministry announced Oct. 22. ‎

The intelligence forces of the south eastern Kerman province discovered and seized the weapons, belonging to “criminal rings” in South Khorasan and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces.

The illegal cargo includes two handguns, five AK-47 machine guns, a grenade launcher with 40 grenades, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher with 6 rockets, one SPG-9 gun, five 107mm rockets and 68 cartridges for the DShK heavy machine gun.

No further details were published about the source and destination of the cargo and identity of the cargo holders.

The ministry also said that its forces have seized 2,600 kilograms of opium from an international drug smuggler gang in Sistan and Baluchestan province following several hours of fire exchange.



