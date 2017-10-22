Armenian provocation leaves one dead, Azerbaijan says

Baku, Azerbaijan, October 22

Trend:

As a result of violations of the ceasefire by units of the armed forces of Armenia, a soldier of Azerbaijan's army Zeynalov Jabbar Firuddin oglu died, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the families and relatives of the shehid (martyr).

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.