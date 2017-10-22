Magnitude-5.5 earthquake hits Lian, Batangas

A magnitude-5.5 earthquake shook the town of Lian in Batangas, Sunday, CNN Philippines reported.

The earthquake struck an area off Lian around 115 kilometers south of Manila,at 10:21 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

It said the quake was tectonic in origin - or there was a movement in the Earth's crust - with a depth of 200 kilometers.

In April, Batangas was hit by a series of quakes of varying origins. But Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said the series of quakes would not trigger “The Big One”, the expected magnitude-7 tremors originating from the West Valley Fault.

Last August 11, a magnitude-6.3 earthquake also shook the town of Nasugbu, which was 100 kilometers away from Manila.