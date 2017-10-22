Azerbaijan in TOP-3 of direct investors of Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan ranked third among direct investors in the Turkish economy in eight months of 2017, Turkey’s Central Bank said in a message.

The Netherlands ranks first with a total capital of $1.5 billion and is followed by Spain with $1.46 billion and Azerbaijan with $335 million.

Total direct investments of China and the US in Turkey amounted to $100 million in the period, says the message.

Foreign investments in the Turkish economy rose by 28.8 percent in the eight months of 2017 and totaled $4.9 billion as compared to the same period of 2016.

Earlier, Turkey’s Central Bank disclosed the volume of foreign investments put in the Turkish economy in 1H17: during the period, Azerbaijan’s investments reached $305 million and the country ranked fourth among foreign investors.

