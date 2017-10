President of Pan-African Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

President of the Pan-African Parliament Roger Nkodo Dang has arrived in Azerbaijan.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he was greeted by first deputy chair of the parliament Ziyafat Asgarov.