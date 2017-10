Tillerson says Saudi Arabia not ready for talks with Qatar on Gulf crisis

Saudi Arabia is not yet ready to begin direct talks with Doha to resolve the nearly five-month diplomatic and trade cutoff affecting Qatar, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

“There is not a strong indication that the parties are ready to talk yet,” Tillerson said of discussions he had earlier in the day in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aimed at overcoming the row.