Singapore aims to intensify cooperation with Turkmenistan - President Jakob

2017-10-23

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Singapore Halima Jakob expressed her desire to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan, said in a letter to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Noting that friendly relations were established between two countries, Halima Jakob "expressed confidence that mutually beneficial Turkmen-Singapore cooperation will be activated along the entire spectrum of directions."

Earlier it was reported that two countries discussed issues of cooperation in the field of transport, in particular in the field of aviation and maritime transport. Singapore also purchases Turkmen cotton.