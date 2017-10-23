Uzbekistan Airways to acquire new Airbus planes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways plans to expand its fleet with Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo.

The airline's order portfolio includes four aircrafts of Airbus A320 family and Airbus A320neo, reads a message on the company website.

The Uzbek national air carrier requested commercial offers from ten largest international leasing companies.

"These are improved versions of narrow-body passenger jet aircrafts. With comparable capacity (an average of 150-200 seats), the modernized aircrafts, thanks to more economical engines and modern developments in the fuselage design, allow to significantly save fuel," the company reported.

The purchase of new aircrafts is planned for 2018.

The A320neo family was announced in 2010. As of 2017, the order list exceeds 5,000 units from 72 operators around the world, of which more than a hundred have already been delivered to the parks of 24 airlines.

The fleet of Uzbekistan Airways consists of Boeing-757/767 aircraft, Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner, A320, Il-114-100, as well as cargo aircraft Boeing-767-300BCF.



Uzbekistan Airways carries out flights on a regular basis to more than 40 cities of the world - countries of Europe and Asia, America and Japan. The company operates in 25 countries.