Number of tour operators in Uzbekistan growing

2017-10-23 09:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 23

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The number of tour operators in Uzbekistan is constantly growing, and has already exceeded 850, the press service of country’s State Committee for Tourism Development said in a message.

Thus, on Oct. 19 alone, new travel companies “Miran Tashkent”, “Mochira International Service” and “Voyage Sakvoyage” received licenses.

“This is a direct result of special attention of the Uzbek government to the tourism industry, provision of a number of privileges to private business, simplification of procedures, timing and reduction of contributions for obtaining a tour operator license,” the report said.