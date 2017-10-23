Azerbaijani currency rates for October 23 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Oct. 23 was set at 1.7001 manats and 2.0010 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.