Turkmenistan fulfills cotton harvest plan

2017-10-23 09:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen farmers have fulfilled contractual obligations by having harvested over 1.05 million tons of raw cotton, the country’s State News Agency reported.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated farmers and cotton growers, machine operators and other workers of the agro-industrial complex on this occasion, according to the report.

The Turkmen farmers are provided with fertilizers, seeds, chemicals and maintenance at discounted prices, the report noted.

“Turkmenistan systematically purchases modern high-performance agricultural equipment of world-famous brands,” said the report.

Cotton is a significant export product of Turkmenistan and is a demanded raw material for dozens of modern companies of the country’s dynamically developing textile industry.