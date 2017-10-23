Earthquake hits southern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit southern Iranian city of Faryab in Kerman Province.

The quake jolted the city at 03:54 local time (GMT+3:30) on Monday, IRNA news agency reported.

The officials say the epicenter of the quake was 29 kilometers deep and it was followed by several aftershocks.

There was no immediate report on the possible casualties and damages.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the Earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.