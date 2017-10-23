Uzbekistan simplifies issuing of visas to Turkish citizens

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

On Oct. 21, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree “On simplification of visa procedures for citizens of Turkey,” the Uzbek State Committee for Tourism Development said.

The document was signed in order to further enhance Uzbek-Turkish political, trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation.

Multiple entry visas with validity of up to one year for Turkish citizens visiting Uzbekistan for business purposes will be processed within three working days (excluding the day of receiving documents) at the foreign institutions of Uzbekistan, according to the decree.

Besides, legal entities, who invite Turkish citizens to Uzbekistan, will no longer have to appeal to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Also, visas with validity of up to one month for Turkish citizens visiting Uzbekistan as tourists will be processed within three working days (excluding the day of receiving documents) and the Turkish citizens will no longer have to submit their tourist vouchers and invitations of the Uzbek State Committee for Tourism Development and other tourism organizations of the republic.