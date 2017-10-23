Turkmenistan developing regional railway infrastructure

2017-10-23 10:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Turkmen railway workers on putting a locomotive depot into operation in Bereket city, Balkan region, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported Oct. 23.

A locomotive depot has been built along the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway commissioned in December 2014.

Railway transport is one of the most important segments of the Turkmen national economy.

Big international projects have been implemented, railway stations, depot, stations have been constructed and put into operation in accordance with the industrial development concept.

Those measures open up broad prospects for expanding the trade and economic partnership with neighboring countries.

Ashgabat’s initiatives are aimed at integrating the country into the international transport infrastructure, establishing big logistic centers in Turkmenistan, ensuring coordination of multimodal cargo transportation throughout the region.