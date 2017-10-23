FM Elmar Mammadyarov leaves for Italy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for Italy to attend the OSCE Mediterranean conference on "Advancing Mediterranean security and cooperation in an age of large movements of migrants and refugees" to be held in Palermo, October 24-25, 2017.

The Foreign Ministry reported that Mammadyarov will deliver a speech at the event.

On the sidelines of the conference, he will have bilateral meetings with counterparts.