Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces continue to create roadblocks in Syria’s Idlib city, Turkish military sources were cited by the country’s media Oct. 23.

At present, roadblocks are also being created near Syria’s Afrin city. Eight roadblocks have been installed in Idlib city.

In general, it is planned to create roadblocks in more than 10 districts of Idlib city. The Turkish military will create roadblocks inside Idlib city, while the Russian armed forces - outside of it.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21.

Military equipment was deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

