Azerbaijani oil prices for October 16-20

2017-10-23 11:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $58.72 per barrel on Oct. 16-20 or $1.04 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $58.94 per barrel, while the lowest price was $58.51 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $55.63 per barrel on Oct. 16-20 or $0.91 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $55.99 per barrel and the lowest price was $55.16 per barrel on Oct. 16-20.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $57.52 per barrel on Oct. 16-20 or $1.62 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $57.68 per barrel and the lowest price was $55.9 during the reporting period.