“Azerbaijan should forget about oil factor in economy”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Azerbaijan should forget about oil factor in the economy, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said.

He made the remarks Oct. 23 in Baku at an event titled “Industry Development: Support for Processing Spheres” organized by Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry and SOCAR Methanol LLC.

He said that the processing sphere is one of the most important for the further development of Azerbaijan’s industry.

“This sphere is well diversified,” Safarov said. “Industrial zones, parks and territories, where special attention is paid to processing facilities, are being created.”

He noted that in modern conditions, Azerbaijan should develop industrial production.

