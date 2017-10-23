Two Iranian ministers to visit Azerbaijan soon

2017-10-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Two high-ranking Iranian delegations headed by the new Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Masoud Karbasian and Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli are expected to pay separate visits to Azerbaijan within the coming weeks.

Mohammadreza Najafi, the press officer of Iran’s Embassy to Azerbaijan, told Trend that the first delegation headed by Masoud Karbasian will arrive in Baku for a two-day visit on October 26.

This is Karbasian’s first visit to neighboring Azerbaijan as the finance minister and the co-chairman of the joint economic commission of the two countries.

The press officer further added that Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli is also scheduled to arrive in Baku in early November.

The interior minister’s visit will take place within the joint rescue and relief drills to be held between the littoral states of the Caspian Sea in November, he added.