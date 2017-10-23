Public transport payment in Azerbaijan to be available online

2017-10-23 13:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

All users of BakiKart cards, which are used for payment of public transport (bus, subway) fares in Azerbaijan, will be able to top-up the cards’ balance online, a source in the country’s payment systems market told Trend Oct. 23.

For now, only corporate users can top-up the balance of BakiKart cards online.

Companies acquire a certain number of BakiKart cards for their employees, and the amount defined by a company is monthly transferred to the cards’ balance.

One can buy and top-up the balance of the cards in the BakiKart and MilliON terminals. The cost of one card is two manats ($1.18 as of Oct. 23).

In addition, BakiKart cards for limited use are available for guests and residents of Baku, who rarely use public transport.

The cost of such a card is 0.20 manats and it can be used for up to four trips. The cost of one ride is 0.20 manats.