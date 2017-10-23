Academy of Sciences: Seismic zones fully examined in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Seismic activity and seismic zones have been fully examined in Azerbaijan, Academician Akif Alizade, president of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), said at a workshop on seismology in Baku Oct. 23.

Alizade added that seismological studies have been intensively carried out in Azerbaijan over the last 50-60 years.

"Geophysics has a long history of development in Azerbaijan,” he said. “Geophysics began to develop after 1950s."

“The study of the seismicity of the Caspian Sea is one of the main tasks of seismologists,” he said, adding that bottom seismographs were purchased for that purpose.