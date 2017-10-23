Top Azerbaijani official slams Sargsyan's approach to Karabakh talks

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan agreed with the statement that was meant to be declared after his recent meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, but right after the meeting he uttered the very first thing that came to his mind, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the president for foreign policy issues, head of department, told reporters in Baku Oct. 23.

Mammadov said that Sargsyan voiced ideas that were incompatible with the spirit of the meeting.

Azerbaijani president, other officials responded to the Armenian president, noted the official.

"Sargsyan promised in front of the co-chairs that he agrees to bring the concrete ideas to the world community after the meeting, but after the meeting, he acts hypocritically and speaks otherwise," said the top official.

"If the Armenian president did not agree with the statement, he could have said so during the meeting. He should've said that following the meeting, he would be speaking anything that comes to his mind," Mammadov said.

Story still developing