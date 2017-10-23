IATA offers Uzbekistan to discuss civil aviation’s economic impact

2017-10-23 14:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has offered Uzbekistan to hold an international conference in 2018 dedicated to the impact of civil aviation on national economies of the regional countries.

This proposal was made at a meeting hosted by Uzbek flag carrier airline, Uzbekistan Airways, with a delegation led by IATA Regional Manager for Central Asia Jordan Karamalakov, Uzbekistan Airways said Oct. 23.

The sides expressed views on the impact of civil aviation on tourism development in the region and the need to create regional routes.

During the meeting, Karamalakov offered to consider the ratification of the 1999 Montreal Convention as a more modern legal basis for unification of rules of defining the limits of airlines’ liability to passengers.

The sides also discussed such topical issues as the modernization of Uzbek airports through consulting services, organization of staff training at IATA courses, etc.

Following the talks, it was decided to develop and coordinate a joint action plan of Uzbekistan Airways and IATA for 2018-2019.