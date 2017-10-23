Azerbaijani gymnasts grab 3 bronze medals at European championship (PHOTO)

2017-10-23 14:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes won three bronze medals at the 28th European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics held in Rzeszow, Poland.

Mixed pair consisting of Aghasif Rahimov and Nurjan Jabbarli won the first bronze medal in the Balance Finals of the championship. Later, Rahimov and Jabbarli won another bronze medal, having scored 83 points in the all-around competitions.

Another mixed pair – Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi and Ruhidil Gurbanli – brought the third bronze medal to Azerbaijan by ranking third in the Dynamic Final of the championship.