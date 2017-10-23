Baku not seeing any problem in Azerbaijan's D8 membership

2017-10-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The invitation for President Ilham Aliyev to attend the 9th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) in Istanbul demonstrates the high level of friendship, brotherhood and partnership ties, and the existence of special ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey, said Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the president for foreign policy issues, head of department, Oct. 23.

Mammadov further continued that he does not see any problem in Azerbaijan's D8 membership.

"I heard that there will be such a proposal. Azerbaijan will voice its position in this regard," he said.

Story still developing