Top Azerbaijani official slams Sargsyan's approach to Karabakh talks (UPDATE)

2017-10-23 15:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 14:15)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan agreed with the statement that was meant to be declared after his recent meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, but right after the meeting he uttered the very first thing that came to his mind, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the president for foreign policy issues, head of department, told reporters in Baku Oct. 23.

Mammadov said that Sargsyan voiced ideas that were incompatible with the spirit of the meeting.

Azerbaijani president, other officials responded to the Armenian president, noted the official.

"Sargsyan promised in front of the co-chairs that he agrees to bring the concrete ideas to the world community after the meeting, but after the meeting, he acts hypocritically and speaks otherwise," said the top official.

"If the Armenian president did not agree with the statement, he could have said so during the meeting. He should've said that following the meeting, he would be speaking anything that comes to his mind," Mammadov said.

“In this case, how will the Armenian people trust him? How will he ensure the development and welfare of his people? What do the co-chairs think about the president who promises and then takes a different step?! If you have a status as head of state, you can't be hypocritical and lie.”

The Armenian people are in a a tough situation due to such leaders, said Mammadov.

“Armenians are leaving their country. Only 2.5 million people live in Armenia today. According to forecasts, if this situation continues, the population will not exceed 2.5 million people in 20 years,” he noted adding that meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s population has increased by three million people since the country gained its independence.