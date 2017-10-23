FM: Turkey, Greece to mull regional issues

2017-10-23 16:03 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Turkey and Greece will discuss regional issues during Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Kotzias’s visit to Ankara Oct. 24, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend Oct. 23.
Kotzias will hold a number of meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
During the talks, the sides also intend to discuss the development of bilateral economic and political relations.
