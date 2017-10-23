Azerbaijani postal service reveals date of opening new Shebeke center

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

A new service center for citizens, Shebeke, is expected to be opened in Baku’s Yasamal district on December 29, a source in the country’s postal communication market told Trend Oct. 23.

The new center will be located at Sharifzade Street, 75 and will be the second such center in Yasamal district and the fifth postal operator in Baku city that will render services to citizens under the “single window” principle.

The new center will be located in the building of the Yasamal telecommunications center. Currently, the building is being repaired.

Currently, Shebeke centers operate on the basis of the Main post office (Uzeyir Hajibayli Street, 36), in the Khazar district (S. Yesenin Street, 102), in Yasamal district (Huseyn Javid Avenue, Block 520, house 19) and in Binagadi district (Ibrahimpasha Dadashov Street, 109).

In general, more than 100 services are available to citizens through the Shebeke center.