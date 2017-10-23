Top official: Ilham Aliyev’s speech at UNGA is a message to world community

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly was a speech necessary not only for Azerbaijan, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the president for foreign policy issues, head of department, told reporters in Baku Oct. 23.

The president’s speech was a message to the international community, according to him.

Mammadov noted that over the past few decades, the situation on the international arena has dramatically changed and worsened, stability and security have been impaired in certain regions, and today ensuring a world order that secures stability and sustainable development has become a problem.

“From this point of view, the speech of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly means that it is not correct to follow this path, as it contributes neither to the resolution of conflicts nor to ensuring stability, security and sustainable development. Therefore, it is necessary to abandon double standards, lies and biased positions. From this point of view, the speech of Azerbaijani president was a message to the world community. Today there is a lot of tension between large countries. And it is very difficult to predict what the end will be,” he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan played a big role in returning Russia-Turkey relations to normal.

“There are many such examples, and in this regard, Azerbaijan plays a very important role on the international arena,” Mammadov added.