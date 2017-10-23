Top official: PACE seems to have turned into tool in hands of certain circles

2017-10-23 16:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) seems to have turned into a tool in the hands of certain circles, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the president for foreign policy issues, head of department, told reporters in Baku Oct. 23.

Mammadov said that the PACE has a biased approach towards Azerbaijan.

“PACE accepted two countries, but one of them has been keeping under occupation of territory of the other state for all these years. If PACE is such a fair structure, a supporter of justice, why doesn't it say anything about this, why it doesn't make any decisions?," noted the top official.

“Azerbaijan develops and has great authority. Despite the fact that the country is in a conflict, it ensures its own stability, security, sustainable development, as well as its authority in the region and on the international arena,” added Mammadov

Story still developing