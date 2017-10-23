Novruz Mammadov: Existing conflicts – consequences of Western states’ policies

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

The conflicts existing in the world today are not the result of small states’ activities, but the consequences of policies pursued, in particular, by Western states, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the president for foreign policy issues, head of department, told reporters in Baku Oct. 23.

This is returning to Europe as a boomerang, he said.

“There are enough moments in Europe that can be a source of separatism. They face such problems today because they did not initially take fair positions, but openly and implicitly supported separatism,” noted Mammadov.