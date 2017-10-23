Defense ministry: Azerbaijani army ready to once again prove its strength

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Azerbaijani army is ready to once again prove its strength, the Defense Ministry’s press service said Oct. 23.

“Immediately after the Geneva meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents, the Armenian side that had killed an Azerbaijani soldier, again spread information full of slander about the situation on the frontline, which was aimed at hiding their provocations and diverting world attention from the crimes committed,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said.

“In the April events, the Azerbaijani soldiers showed the enemy its place. And now, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, using military equipment and weaponry available in their arsenal, are ready to once again prove their power.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.