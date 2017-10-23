No strong quake expected in Baku: Seismic Survey Center

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

No earthquake of magnitude 8-9 is expected in Baku, said Gurban Yetirmishli, director of the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

“The information provided by an employee of the Republican Seismic Survey Center on seismological situation in Baku was misunderstood,” Yetirmishli explained commenting on the reports of a possible magnitude 8-9 earthquake in Baku.

“The RSSC employee didn’t say a magnitude 8-9 earthquake is expected in Baku,” he told reporters Oct. 23. “This can happen once in 50, 100 and 500 years. Therefore, one shouldn’t spread panic among the population.”