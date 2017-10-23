Dimitry Kumsishvili to attend second CEO Lunch Tbilisi (PHOTO)

Registration of participants for the second CEO Lunch Tbilisi which will take place in Georgia on October 27 is ongoing, First Deputy Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to him, the registration for the forum at http://www.caspianenergy.org/index.php/ceo-lunch/item/125-ceo-lunch-tbilisi-gruziya-27-10-2017 will be open till October 26.

“First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of Georgia Dimitry Kumsishvili and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov, First Deputy Minister of Finance of Georgia Giorgi Tabuahsvili, Deputy Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili, Deputy Minister of Finance Nikolas Gagua, Deputy Minister of Finance Giorgi Kakaurdize will attend the event as honorary guests”, Telman Aliyev said.

Telman Aliyev highlighted personal support and involvement of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov who individually spoke to each company-participant of CEO Lunch Tbilisi, inquired about their problems, listened to their proposals on establishment of bilateral economic and business relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He also noted that the first CEO Lunch Tbilisi attended by Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, took place on Septmeber 29 in Georgia within the framework of the official ceremony dedicated to the resuming of the work of Caspian Energy Georgia, third CEO Lunch Tbilisi will be held on December 1.

Telman Aliyev added that the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum will be held in March 2018 with the support of the Government of Georgia and Azerbaijan Republic, as well as the Caspian European Club. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Forum.

CEO LUNCH is one of the key instruments of networking and is held to create opportunities for heads of companies to communicate and establish new contacts in an informal environment. He noted that Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club hold CEO Lunch attended by top-managers of CEIBC member companies every third Wednesday of the month in Baku and each last Friday of the month in Tbilisi.

The Caspian European Club, which brings together over 5,000 member companies and organizations from 50 countries, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. The Caspian European Club actively supports the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector, and provides information and organizational support to projects on development of small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups.