Bakcell customers to get VAT refund for amounts spent abroad

2017-10-23 16:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, is pleased to announce a VAT refund opportunity for amounts spent abroad for its customers. Within the framework of partnership with “TaxFree4U” service, Bakcell customers travelling to the European countries will be able to get a VAT refund for amounts spent for shopping.

A special mobile app has been developed in order to simplify the process of getting a VAT refund. Thanks to the “Bakcell TaxFree4U” app, there will be no more need to fill-out declaration forms for amounts registered via the app, or to wait in many long queues. Another advantage of this app is that it enables you to not only get refunds for shopping done in a partnered retail chains, but allows to return the value added tax portion of amounts, spent at all the VAT paying shopping facilities.

After downloading the special “Bakcell TaxFree4U” mobile app to their phones, Bakcell customers returns up to 19% of VAT of the total sum, by easily entering to the app the amounts spent in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Finland or Great Britain.

“Bakcell Tax Free” mobile app is available in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages and can be used by all the “Bakcell” customers.

“Bakcell TaxFree4U” mobile app is available at AppStore and GooglePlay. For registering, one should simply send SMS to 5678.