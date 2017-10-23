Czech Senate VP says peace only solution to Karabakh conflict (exclusive)

2017-10-23 18:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

Vice-President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Jiri Sestak believes that only solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is peaceful one.

"I think through our own historical experience, which shows that the only solution that does not conflict between countries or does not set up in the future of an even greater deepening of the conflict, is a peaceful, bilateral one, where the two countries listen, perceive the opinions of the other parties and are looking for a solution," Sestak, who is on a visit to Baku, told Trend.

Asked how could Prague contribute to the resolution of the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Sestak noted that positive contribution of the Czech Republic in this matter may be an encouragement to this path and helping to achieve a peaceful solution.

For more than two decades Armenia and Azerbaijan are in a state of war following Yerevan’s aggression, ethnic cleansing policy and illegal territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Armenia keeps under control over 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions in a brutal war in the early 1990s.

Despite a fragile ceasefire agreement signed in 1994, Armenia keeps violating armistice with Azerbaijan by regular provocations on the contact line of troops.