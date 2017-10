Iraqi PM due in Turkey

2017-10-23 19:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi will visit Ankara on Oct. 25, Turkish media outlets report.

He is expected to mull regional issues with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim.

Earlier, Turkish PM Yildirim’s visit to Iraq was cancelled.