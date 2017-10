Mayor of Turkey’s Bursa Province resigns

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Mayor of Turkey’s Bursa Province Recep Altepe has resigned, the country’s media outlets report.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim previously demanded his resignation.

Altepe has been the mayor of Bursa Province since 2009.