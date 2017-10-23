EU supports early, peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict: Ambassador Jankauskas

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the newly appointed head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Oct. 23.

Having congratulated the ambassador with the beginning of his activity in Azerbaijan, Minister Hasanov wished him success in developing relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

During the meeting, issues related to the current situation in connection with the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.

Having informed the guest of the continuing occupation of Azerbaijani territories, recognized by the international community, for more than 20 years, as a result of which more than one million people became internally displaced persons, Hasanov noted that Armenia continues to aggravate the situation until today.

The defense minister stressed that due to threats to the lives of civilians and military personnel as a result of provocations by the Armenian armed forces, the best way to resolve the conflict is the unconditional withdrawal of the occupation troops from the territory of Azerbaijan in line with the norms and principles of international law.

Ambassador Jankauskas, for his part, emphasized that the European Union is a supporter of the early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, and the continuation of negotiations in this sphere in order to ensure stability in the region.

The parties also exchanged views on the military, political situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.