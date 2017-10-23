Baku not seeing any problem in Azerbaijan's D8 membership (UPDATE)

2017-10-23 20:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 15:25)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The invitation for President Ilham Aliyev to attend the 9th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) in Istanbul demonstrates the high level of friendship, brotherhood and partnership ties, and the existence of special ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey, said Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the president for foreign policy issues, head of department, Oct. 23.

Mammadov said that in 2015, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Azerbaijan as a special guest to the G20 summit.

“At that time, Turkey had the right to invite one state, and the president of Turkey invited Azerbaijan,” Mammadov noted. “At the D-8 summit, the president of Turkey also chose Azerbaijan. In fact, this should be considered as something natural, because indeed Azerbaijan is one of the developed countries, and is even ahead of many of them for a number of achievements and parameters.”

“You know that Azerbaijan ranks 35th in terms of competitiveness in the world. Some time ago, the country ranked 37th and has already risen by two steps. It is not us who determines this - this is defined by the analytical center of Davos. From this point of view, Azerbaijan’s participation in the D-8 summit was of great importance both for Azerbaijan itself and for those states,” Mammadov said.

Novruz Mammadov stressed that at the summit, the president of Azerbaijan also participated in discussion of issues and exchange of views regarding the forthcoming tasks, further strengthening of cooperation, and other ties.

“The place, role and position of Azerbaijan in such issues are already visible and taken into account,” Mammadov said. “Although Azerbaijan isn't a big state, sometimes it plays the role of an intermediary, and sometimes the role of a participant and initiator not only at the regional level but also on a global scale. This is very important. Our region is very complex. The processes that are taking place here concern all countries. Azerbaijan is an economically developed state and is also considered a state of great political importance according to its place, position on international arena, and its status.”

“Therefore, taking part in the D-8 summit, the president of Azerbaijan delivered a meaningful speech worthy of attention on the situation in Azerbaijan, steps taken so far, and at the same time the work done on the international arena, including the steps taken towards Islamic solidarity and combating Islamophobia,” Mammadov said. “Everyone welcomed his speech with applause.”

Mammadov went on to add that in general, the D-8 is a strong organization, the total population of its member countries is about 1.1 billion, and the trade turnover among the countries exceeds $100 billion.

“At the summit, the participants discussed further strengthening of the D-8 organization, increasing trade turnover, and at the same time more active participation in the processes that are taking place in the world, resolving conflicts,” he said. “An exchange of views was also held on Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims becoming refugees and the need to help them.”

“That is, in addition to friendship and brotherhood, there was a need for Azerbaijan’s participation in this summit,” he noted. “One of the appeals at the summit was that this structure may be expanded. The D-8 organization may become D-20, D-40 in the future. That is, the organization’s doors are open.”

Mammadov said he does not see any problem in Azerbaijan's becoming a D-8 member.

"I've heard that there will be such a proposal. Azerbaijan will voice its position in this regard," he said.