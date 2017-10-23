Azerbaijan announces acceptance of investment projects

2017-10-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has begun accepting investment projects on priority development areas in the Aghdash district, the Economy Ministry said Oct. 23.

Following a business forum, the Fund considered it appropriate to start accepting proposals of entrepreneurs on financing of investment projects to create intensive horticulture and livestock breeding farms, greenhouses, refrigerated warehouses as well as milk and rice processing plants.

Entrepreneurs can apply to the Fund through authorized credit organizations. Small projects can be fully financed through concessional loans at the request of entrepreneurs.

The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support was established in 1992.

(1.7001 manats = 1$ on Oct. 23)