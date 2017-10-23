Another tourist visit of "head" of illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh to Brussels failed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Bakhtiyar Hajiyev – Trend:

An attempt by “representatives” of the illegal regime established in the occupied Azerbaijani territory – Nagorno-Karabakh to participate in the fourth “congress” of Armenians of Europe held last week in the European Parliament building in Brussels, which was organized by the Armenian diaspora, failed.

So, despite the fact that the “head” of the illegal regime, Bako Sahakyan, and his assistants arrived in Brussels and wanted to take part in the “congress”, this was stopped. Thus, the desire of these “representatives” to address the event was not destined to come true.

The question arises: what is the purpose of Armenia in carrying out such provocations? The fact is that the occupying country wants to create the appearance that allegedly European institutions recognize the illegal regime, and for this purpose, whenever possible, attempts are made to organize visits of “representatives”, “leaders” of this regime to Brussels. As it is known, all these attempts have failed completely in recent years.

Despite the fact that Sahakyan arrived in Brussels on October 18-19 as a “guest” of the fourth congress of Armenians in Europe, he was not even allowed to go to the European Parliament building where the event was held, he was not received at local executive bodies and the federal parliament. Bako Sahakyan concluded his tourist visit to Belgium with meetings with representatives of Armenian diaspora organizations, as well as “meetings” held in the Armenian church in Brussels.

At another meeting, organized by the lobbying organization “European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy” led by businessman, millionaire Gaspar Karapetyan, Bako Sahakyan was unofficially received by 3-4 regional MPs. The parliaments of the Brussels capital region and the Flemish region, in which the MPs are represented, stressed that these informal meetings are solely the initiative of the MPs themselves and have nothing to do with the activities of parliaments.

It should be reminded that earlier these MPs, under the influence of the Armenian lobby in Belgium, illegally visited the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan with the “organizational support” of Gaspar Karapetyan, and also organized the slanderous actions of the Armenian lobby in Belgium.

Thus, despite the efforts of the Armenian lobby, Bako Sahakyan’s attempts to impart “legitimacy” to the illegal regime during his Brussels visit failed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.