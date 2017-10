US Secretary of State makes unannounced visit to Iraq

2017-10-23 21:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on an unannounced trip to Iraq just hours after returning from a similar surprise visit to Afghanistan, Bloomberg reports.

Tillerson arrived in Baghdad Monday evening for talks with senior officials about Iran, a newly invigorated Kurdish independence movement and efforts to rebuild after the defeat of the “Islamic State” group in major towns and cities.